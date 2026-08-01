AZ cause irritation; Koopmeiners appears able to forget about a transfer

Peer Koopmeiners looks set to miss out on a move to Club Brugge. According to journalist Mounir Boualin, the Belgian top club have grown frustrated with AZ's stance and are now likely to turn to other targets.

De Telegraaf reported on Saturday that AZ want a maximum of seventeen million euros for Koopmeiners. Club Brugge consider that fee too high, and talks between the two clubs have stalled.

Earlier in May, the 26-year-old midfielder was linked with VfB Stuttgart and Bologna, and more recently with Club Brugge. De Telegraaf now report that the Belgian giants have shifted their focus to Freddie Potts, a 22-year-old midfielder from West Ham United.

That leaves a contract extension at AZ looking suddenly far more realistic, Boualin expects. Koopmeiners is currently under contract in Alkmaar until mid-2028.

At Friday's press conference ahead of the Johan Cruyff Shield clash with PSV, Koopmeiners responded to the interest from Brugge. "There have indeed been talks, but it mainly lies with the clubs. I am not going to talk about amounts," he was quoted as saying by, among others, Voetbal International.

"I have no hard feelings towards AZ, because there is mutual respect. I want to deal with that properly as well," said the midfielder, who now appears set to stay with the Alkmaar club for the time being.

Having come through AZ's academy, Koopmeiners made his first-team debut in 2021. He has also had loan spells at Excelsior and Almere City FC, and has been a regular in midfield for some time.