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How to follow Aymen Hussein at the World Cup 2026: Iraq tickets, information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to see Aymen Hussein play live at the 2026 World Cup

The Lions of Mesopotamia have officially punched their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Led by their talismanic captain and prolific striker Aymen Hussein, Iraq secured their spot dramatically by defeating Bolivia 2-1 in the final inter-confederation play-off in Monterrey, becoming the 48th and final team to join the expanded field. This marks a monumental moment for Iraqi football, as the nation hasn't appeared on this stage since 1986, coincidentally, the last time the tournament was hosted in Mexico. 

Iraq has been drawn into a daunting Group I alongside European powerhouses France and Norway, as well as African giants Senegal. The Iraqi fans are expected to turn out in record numbers to support their heroes, and the demand for tickets has never been higher, especially after Aymen Hussein etched his name into history by scoring the very last goal of the global qualifying campaign.

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When is Iraq playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 17, 2026, 01:00 AMIraq vs NorwayGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MATickets
June 23, 2026, 12:00 AMFrance vs IraqLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PATickets
June 26, 2026, 10:00 PMSenegal vs IraqBMO Field, Toronto, ONTickets

What to expect from Aymen Hussein with Iraq at the World Cup 2026?

When Iraq takes the pitch in 2026, all eyes will be on their talismanic captain, Aymen Hussein. The 30-year-old striker has become a symbol of Iraqi resilience, bearing the weight of a nation’s 40-year World Cup wait. 

After scoring the historic winning goal against Bolivia in the inter-confederation play-off final, coincidentally the very last goal of the global qualifying campaign, Hussein enters the tournament in the form of his life.

Fans can expect a powerhouse performance from the 1.89m center-forward. Known for his immense physical presence and aerial dominance, Hussein is a nightmare for defenders in the box. His statistics speak for themselves: with 32 goals in 89 international appearances, he is currently Iraq's fifth all-time leading scorer and a proven big-game player. During the 2024-2026 qualifying cycle, he produced an incredible streak, scoring in 10 consecutive international matches, falling just one game short of the all-time world record.

Beyond his scoring touch, Hussein brings a never-say-die leadership style to the Lions of Mesopotamia. Having overcome immense personal tragedy and the challenges of growing up in war-torn Kirkuk, his mental toughness is his greatest asset. 

In a group featuring the likes of France and Norway, Iraq will rely on Hussein not just for goals, but for his ability to hold up play and provide a focal point for young talents like Zidane Iqbal and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Where to buy Iraq World Cup tickets?

The official FIFA ticket portal is the primary source for first-hand sales, but as many fans have already discovered, the high demand often leads to long queues and sold-out signs within minutes of release. FIFA utilizes a multi-phase sale process, including random selection draws and first-come, first-served periods.

For those who missed out on the initial ballots or want a more direct way to guarantee their entry, secondary marketplaces like StubHub are an alternative.

Additionally, fans should keep an eye on official fan club allocations. If you are a member of a recognized Iraqi supporters' group, there may be specific windows where a portion of the stadium is reserved for passionate home supporters. 

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How much are Iraq World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have been a major talking point due to the implementation of dynamic pricing. 

Unlike previous tournaments where group stage games had flat rates, the 2026 edition prices matches based on popularity and demand. Because Iraq is facing high-profile opponents like France, prices for these specific matches can vary significantly.

  • Category 1: These are the prime seats along the sidelines. Prices for these can reach upwards of $1,000 to $2,500 for the biggest matches.
  • Category 3 (Cheapest): These are usually located in the upper tiers behind the goals. Prices officially started as low as $60 for limited sessions, but on the open market, these are currently hovering between $150 and $350.
  • Hospitality Packages: For those looking for the ultimate luxury experience, including fine dining and VIP access, hospitality packages start in the thousands and can go as high as $10,000 for elite suites.

Category 2: Mid-tier seating offering a better side-on view of the pitch. Expect to pay anywhere from $400 to $850, depending on the venue.

The best advice for budget-conscious fans is to act early. As the tournament draws closer, the cheapest tickets are the first to disappear, leaving only the more expensive premium options available.

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How to buy Iraq hospitality tickets?

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience watching the Lions of Mesopotamia, the Hospitality options offer just that:

  • Single Match: Prices start from around US$1,400 and include a premium ticket with access to VIP lounges and gourmet dining. 
  • ‘Follow Your Team’ Package: Guarantees you a place at all of Iraq’s group stage matches, with prices starting from US$6,750, giving you peace of mind regardless of which city the team plays in. 
  • Private Suites: Available at stadiums such as MetLife and R&T, private suites offer the highest levels of privacy and hotel-style service.

Frequently asked questions

Ticket prices vary based on seat category and match importance. For the 2026 group stage, prices for non-host nation matches typically range from $60 to $620 USD. As the tournament progresses, costs increase, with Round of 16 tickets starting around $170 and Final tickets ranging from $2,030 to over $7,800 USD. Category 4 tickets are generally the most affordable and are often reserved for residents of the host nations (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

While FIFA’s official portal is the only "authorized" source, many fans use reputable secondary marketplaces like StubHub to find tickets when official windows are sold out. These platforms offer a FanProtect Guarantee, meaning if your ticket isn't valid or doesn't arrive, you get your money back or a replacement. However, be aware that FIFA officially discourages third-party sales and has the right to cancel tickets sold outside their ecosystem. If you use a secondary site, ensure the seller transfers the ticket directly to your official FIFA Ticketing App account to ensure it is legitimate.

Yes, FIFA provides a dedicated Resale/Exchange Marketplace for fans to safely resell or buy tickets from others. For the 2026 tournament, the marketplace reopened on April 2, 2026, and remains available until one hour before kickoff for each match. Additionally, a "Ticket Transfer" feature in the official app allows you to send tickets to guests or fully assign rights to another person’s FIFA account.

The only official platform for purchasing face-value tickets is the FIFA Ticketing Portal at FIFA.com/tickets. For those seeking guaranteed entry with premium services, the official hospitality provider is On Location, accessible via FIFA.com/hospitality. Using official channels ensures your tickets are authentic and valid for stadium entry.

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