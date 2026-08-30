Ayase Ueda may already have played his last match for Feyenoord

Ayase Ueda still looks very likely to leave Feyenoord in the coming days. That is according to club watcher Martijn Krabbendam on behalf of Voetbal International.

A club in the Champions League are said to be showing serious interest in the Japanese striker. Their identity has not been disclosed.

One thing is known: Fenerbahçe showed interest in Ueda earlier in this transfer window. They qualified for the league phase of the Champions League earlier this week. Ueda was also linked with Ipswich, but they now appear unlikely to follow that up.

Krabbendam believes there is a strong chance Ueda has already played his last match for Feyenoord. That came on Sunday against ADO Den Haag. He still scored the goal that made it 2-2 in the draw.

Feyenoord have already signed a new striker in Nacho Ferri, but his first appearances have yet to show whether he is the ideal man to succeed Ueda. Shaqueel van Persie is also the only other centre-forward, with Casper Tengstedt set to leave for Toulouse.

That means Dévy Rigaux will presumably still go into the market. "We will have to wait and see over the coming days," coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst told ESPN's cameras on Sunday.

"It should be clear that Dévy is working on that and I hope something else will happen. It is up to the club to see whether it is all financially feasible to bring in players, that is not up to me," Van Bronckhorst said.