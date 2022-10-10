'I am quite violent' - Auxerre manager Jean-Marc Furlan explains why he showed middle finger to Clermont Foot fans

- Auxerre manager sent off
- Flipped off opposition supporters
- Clermont beat Auxerre 2-1
WHAT HAPPENED? Furlan was sent off for swearing at the home fans in second-half stoppage time. After the game, he offered a bizarre explanation for his actions, revealing his violent nature and claiming that the Clermont supporters insulted him first.
WHAT THEY SAID: The 64-year-old manager stated after the match: "I went to the referee because I didn’t think there were enough fouls for us. When I stood up, the crowd insulted me, so I turned around and flipped them off. As a result, the ref sent me off.
“You don’t know me. Because if you knew me, you would see that I have no brain. I am quite violent in my behaviour when it comes to football. Do I regret this attitude? No not at all. The sanction will probably be very heavy but it doesn’t matter: you do your work during the week, not on the bench. If there are 8,000 people there, you can shout all you want, but nobody hears you.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French manager is likely face a lengthy suspension as his actions towards the crowd should fall under violent conduct as per Ligue 1 regulations. The result leaves Auxerre down in 16th and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR AUXERRE? Winless in their last six games, Auxerre next face Nice in Ligue 1 on October 16.