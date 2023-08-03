'The right place at the right time' - Auston Trusty reveals delight after sealing permanent move from Arsenal to Sheffield United

Auston Trusty believes he is "in the right place at the right time" after sealing permanent move from Arsenal to Sheffield United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT defender has penned a four-year deal with the Blades after joining for an undisclosed fee from the Gunners. He spent last season on loan at Birmingham City where he was a regular, making 44 starts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trust has now made another move and will be playing Premier League football next season after joining the newly-promoted Blades, signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I am more than excited. The opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and show my ability, it is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid. In Pennsylvania, this was a dream - almost an impossible dream but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around, it is everything that I dreamed for," Trust told the club's official website.

"It is crazy how quick things happen in football. I have just come back from a US tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later I am sitting here doing this interview. Things did happen very quick, but that's how football works. I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out. I am here, I wasn't wasting any time. Everything is coming to fruition for me. I am in the right place at the right time and in the right mindset. Everything has come together how I dreamed it," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Trusty could make his Sheffield United debut on Saturday in a friendly against VFB Stuttgart.a The Blades then open up their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 12.