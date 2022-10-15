Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as Austin FC welcome Real Salt Lake to face them at Q2 Stadium.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Austin vs Real Salt Lake date & kick-off time
Austin FC Real Salt Lake
October 16, 2022
3:00pm ET
How to watch Austin vs Real Salt Lake on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ABC.
Austin squad & team news
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stuver, Las, Tarbell
Defenders
Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio
Midfielders
Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Martins, Wolff, Rigoni
Forwards
Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Corozo, Urruti
Real Salt Lake squad and team news
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
MacMath, Dewsnup, Beavers, Gomez
Defenders
Brody, Kappelhof, Glad, Holt, Schmitt, Herrera, Löeffelsend, Silva, Farnsworth, Oviedo, Orozco
Midfielders
Ruíz, Kreilach, Caldwell, Besler, Chang, Luna, Julio, Benitez, Wellings, Ojeda
Forwards
Wood, Meram, Córdova, Savarino, Rubin, Hildalgo, Kei, Musovski