African All Stars

Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star’s startling Premier League record

Comments()
Getty Images
The Gabon international’s superb record in the English top flight continued on Sunday thanks to his brace against the Canaries at Carrow Road
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hardly struggles for goals against newly-promoted Premier League teams.

The striker scored two goals as the Gunners laboured to a 2-2 draw against Norwich City in Freddie Ljungberg’s first game in charge.

Auba coolly scored from the penalty spot after VAR determined there was encroachment in the penalty box before the rebound of his initial saved kick was cleared.

With Norwich leading 2-1 at the half-time break, the former Borussia Dortmund man equalised before the hour mark when the ball fell to him following a corner and he hooked it past Tim Krul.

Editors' Picks

Thanks to his efforts at Carrow Road, the 30-year-old has now scored 10 times in 11 English top-flight against newly-promoted teams.

Also, he earned the tag as ‘King of the Sabbath’ having scored 27 goals in matches played on Sundays since his debut for the Emirates Stadium giants.

He has now scored 10 Premier League goals in 14 fixtures so far this term, and he would be aiming to increase his goal tally when Arsenal welcome Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Article continues below

 

 

 

Close