Aubameyang reaches 50 Arsenal goals faster than Henry with Wolves strike

Only six players in the Gunners' history have reached the half-century faster than the Gabon international, who has reached the milestone in 78 games

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal against Wolves in the Premier League has taken him to the 50-goal mark for Arsenal, in only his 78th appearance.

In the Gunners’ history, only six players have reached their half-century in fewer games, with Ted Drake top of the pile. He scored 50 in just 52 games for the club in the 1930s, while record goalscorer Thierry Henry doesn’t make the top ten.

Aubameyang finished calmly from close range after a good assist from strike partner Alexandre Lacazette to put Arsenal ahead with 21 minutes played at the end of a tumultuous week for the club.

