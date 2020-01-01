Aubameyang calms Arsenal exit talk as he remains ‘really happy’ at Emirates Stadium

The prolific Gabonese striker is yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners and has seen speculation regarding a possible transfer build as a result

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again sought to calm the transfer talk surrounding him at Arsenal by stating that he is “really happy” at Emirates Stadium.

The prolific Gabonese striker is approaching the final 12 months of his contract in north London.

Every effort is being made by the Gunners to get Aubameyang tied down on fresh terms, but no extension has been agreed as yet.

That is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, with the 30-year-old frontman being linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.

Aubameyang has, however, offered no indication that he is looking for a move and has reiterated that stance when reflecting on his current standing.

“It means a lot [to play here]," Aubameyang told Arsenal Player.

“When I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they always had great players and they won trophies as well. I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy - that's my feeling.

“I love the fans here. On my Insta, I am happy I have them because after this miss [against Olympiacos] everyone could say 'he killed us today' but [instead] everybody sent me messages to say 'keep your head up' and stuff like that so I am just happy to have them and happy with them.

“When I came back home [after the Olympiacos game], I saw my kids and they talked to me and said, 'don't worry this can happen'. I am glad to have them, it's true that it is cruel, but that's football.

“I try to always be ready, whatever happens. That's why I say, when I look at myself, that I have to be ready so I do all the stuff, I try to be fit every game and for the moment it is working well.”

Aubameyang was snapped up by Arsenal from in January 2018.

He quickly established himself as a key man and has now recorded 61 goals for the Gunners in 96 appearances.

Captaincy duty has also been taken on by a talismanic presence, with Aubameyang hoping to see Mikel Arteta’s side chase down a top-four finish and glory before the current campaign comes to a close.