Atlético Madrid chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has doubled down on his club's refusal to negotiate with Barcelona over Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, insisting the player is going through a difficult spell.

The remarks land in the middle of a growing row over Álvarez's future. He wants a move to Catalonia. The Rojiblancos' board are having none of it.

Speaking to "Movistar Plus Deportes" on Thursday evening, on the sidelines of the UEFA Champions League draw, Gil Marín said: "Julián Álvarez is indeed in a bad state, because there are people who have taken it upon themselves to deceive and confuse him."

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He went on: "We will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. We are disgusted by the falsehood and the lack of morals."

"If he (Álvarez) does not want to stay at Atlético, then we will look for an alternative, but Barcelona will never be the option, never," Marín added.

Atlético had already put out an official statement earlier on Thursday: "The members of the board of directors of Atlético Madrid have unanimously expressed their full support for the club's decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Álvarez to Barcelona."

The statement went on: "The members of the board are aware that Atlético Madrid is open to the usual negotiations in the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner, with mutual respect between the two clubs. We fully endorse the position previously announced by the club that Barcelona did not commit to these conditions, and therefore, there have not been and will not be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Álvarez."

The capital club signed off: "Atlético Madrid trusts that our player will understand the decision, and will focus on working to the best of his abilities to help the club achieve its objectives, as he has already done in the two seasons in which he has defended our colours."

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