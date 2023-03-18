Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Valencia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Valencia in La Liga on Saturday as they look to cement their position in the top four this season.

They are currently in the third spot with 48 points from 25 matches, three ahead of fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

The Rojiblancos are unbeaten in their last 16 games against Valencia in La Liga (W10 D6), since a 3-1 win on October 2014, their longest-ever unbeaten run against them in the competition.

All eyes will be on Antoine Griezmann, who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances against Valencia in La Liga, his joint-highest tally against an opponent in the competition (alongside vs Athletic, 11 goals in 27 matches).

Meanwhile, Valencia are in the 17th spot with 26 points from 25 matches and are fighting to stay afloat in the Spanish top flight.

They have not been relegated from La Liga since 1987 and will be desperate to get the three points from the match to have some breathing space. They won their previous match against Osasuna at home and will be eager to build on that momentum.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia : Date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (March 19) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Valencia on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV US ESPN Deportes ESPN+, FuboTV India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Reinildo and Sergio Reguilon remain sidelined due to injuries. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic. Defenders Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Molina, Doherty, Llorente Midfielders Kondogbia, Witsel, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar, De Paul. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.

Valencia team news and squad

Valencia have several injuries ahead of this match and will be without Toni Lato, Gabriel Paulista, Marcos Andre, Edinson Cavani and Jaume Domenech.

Manager Ruben Baraja might stick to the winning combination that won him the three points against Osasuna, which could see Justin Kluivert lead the line once again.

Valencia haven ́t lost any of their last four matches when Kluivert has scored in La Liga this season (W3 D1), including the last one against Osasuna.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Gaya; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Castillejo, Duro, Kluivert