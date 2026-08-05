How to buy Atletico Madrid tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Atletico Madrid head into the 2026/27 LaLiga EA Sports season as one of the most compelling watches in Spanish football. Diego Simeone begins his 16th season in charge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, having guided Los Rojiblancos into the Champions League places again last term, and this year's calendar throws up the Madrid derby against Real Madrid, a home date with Barcelona, and a full European campaign to look forward to.

With over 60,000 season ticket holders already locked in for 2026/27 and general sale windows moving fast for the biggest fixtures, getting hold of tickets can be tricky if you don't know where to look.

GOAL has done the legwork so you don't have to. Below you'll find the full rundown on when Atletico Madrid play, where to buy tickets, how much they cost, and everything else you need to plan your trip to the Metropolitano.

When is Atletico Madrid playing?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday 19 August 2026, 21:00 CET (confirmed) Atletico Madrid vs Malaga CF Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets Sunday 23 August 2026, 17:00 CET (confirmed) Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal CF Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 15-16 September 2026 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 19-20 September 2026 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid (Derbi Madrileno) Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 24-25 October 2026 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs RC Deportivo Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 7-8 November 2026 (exact day TBC) Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 5-6 December 2026 (exact day TBC) Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 12-13 December 2026 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Valencia CF Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 9-10 January 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Real Racing Club (Final match of the first half of the season) Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 16-17 January 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 30-31 January 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs RCD Espanyol Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 20-21 February 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Elche CF Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 6-7 March 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Celta Vigo Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 20-21 March 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Getafe CF Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 10-11 April 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Levante UD Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 17-18 April 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 1-2 May 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 15-16 May 2027 (exact day TBC) Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets 22-23 May 2027 (exact day TBC) Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

Where to buy Atletico Madrid tickets?

The most direct route to Atletico Madrid tickets is through the club's official portal, where members get a priority presale window before general sale opens to the public. Atletico's Socios membership scheme is more accessible than some of its LaLiga rivals, and joining can unlock discounts and earlier access to seats for the biggest games.

That said, official general sale for high-demand fixtures such as the Madrid derby, the visit of Barcelona, or any Champions League knockout tie tends to move extremely quickly, and with well over 150,000 club members competing for a stadium that holds just over 70,000, plenty of fans miss out through official channels.

That is where the resale market comes in. StubHub is one of the simplest ways to guarantee a seat at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with tickets available across every price tier and every part of the ground.

How much are Atletico Madrid tickets?

Ticket prices at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano vary hugely depending on the opponent and the part of the ground, but there is genuinely something for every budget. The cheapest tickets for standard LaLiga fixtures against mid-table opposition can be picked up from as little as around 30 euros, making a trip to see Atletico Madrid in action considerably more affordable than a visit to some of Europe's other superclubs.

For the marquee occasions, expect prices to climb significantly. The Madrid derby against Real Madrid and the visit of Barcelona are consistently the two hardest and most expensive tickets to find all season, with upper tier seats regularly starting from around 60 to 90 euros and rising well beyond that for side stand and lower tier positions. Champions League knockout football at the Metropolitano, a stadium that has hosted a European Cup final, commands similar premiums.

Season ticket prices for 2026/27 range from around 290 euros at the very cheapest end (upper tier) up to well over 2,000 euros for the most exclusive lower tier seats along the side of the pitch, though single match tickets remain the most flexible option for visiting fans and those not committing to a full campaign.

The good news for bargain hunters is that the resale market on StubHub regularly throws up the most competitive prices on the market, particularly for fixtures further out from matchday. Buying early, and keeping an eye on listings as they update, is consistently the best way to find the cheapest possible Atletico Madrid tickets for your preferred fixture.

Everything you need to know about Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid, nicknamed Los Rojiblancos and Los Colchoneros, were founded in 1903 and have spent well over a century as one of the three great powers of Spanish football, alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite operating with a fraction of the financial resources of their two great domestic rivals for much of their history, Atletico have built an identity around resilience, defensive discipline and an unmatched matchday atmosphere.

Diego Simeone has been the driving force behind the club's modern era since taking charge in December 2011. Under his stewardship, Atletico have won LaLiga twice, lifted the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup on multiple occasions, and reached two Champions League finals. Simeone begins the 2026/27 season as one of the longest-serving coaches in world football, and his methods remain the backbone of everything the club does on the pitch.

Off the pitch, the ownership picture has shifted significantly, with Apollo Global Management now holding a majority stake alongside Quantum Pacific Group, bringing fresh investment and ambition to the club heading into this campaign. On the pitch, recent transfer business has strengthened the squad further, and Atletico enter the new season aiming to close the gap on the top of LaLiga while competing on all fronts domestically and in Europe.

For visiting supporters, a trip to Madrid to watch Atletico is about far more than 90 minutes of football. The surrounding fan culture, the noise inside the ground, and the passion of a support base that has never wavered even through leaner years make it one of the essential matchday experiences in world football.

Everything you need to know about the Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid's home ground has gone through several names since it first opened in its current form in 2017, moving from Wanda Metropolitano to Civitas Metropolitano before becoming the Riyadh Air Metropolitano under its current naming rights partnership. The stadium sits in the San Blas Canillejas district in the east of the city and replaced the club's iconic former home, the Vicente Calderón, after more than half a century there.

With a capacity of around 70,000, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano is the third largest stadium in Spain behind only Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu, and its steep, closely packed stands are designed to keep the noise locked in and the atmosphere as intense as possible. The ground has already hosted some of the biggest occasions in European football, including a Champions League final, and is regularly used for Spain national team matches too.

Getting to the stadium is straightforward thanks to the dedicated Estadio Metropolitano metro station, which sits right outside the ground and connects easily to central Madrid. Fans arriving from the city centre should allow plenty of time before kick-off, both to soak up the pre-match atmosphere around the stadium and to navigate the crowds heading through the turnstiles.