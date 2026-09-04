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LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoReal Madrid
Book Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tickets
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How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The El Derbi Madrileño is one of the most passionate and fiercely contested rivalries in world football, and you could be at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano live to watch Atlético Madrid face capital arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Atleti faithful will transform the Metropolitano into a sea of red and white on Sunday, September 20, 2026, creating an electric cauldron of noise for Diego Simeone's squad.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 La Liga prices, Riyadh Air Metropolitano fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for La Liga fixtures — ranging from standard general admission seats to VIP executive hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to extreme demand for the Madrid derby, ticket sales follow structured release phases:

  • Atlético Madrid Season Ticket Holders (Abonados): Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches throughout the campaign.
  • Official Member Presale (Socios No Abonados): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered club members (Socios) during an exclusive presale window, complete with member pricing discounts.
  • General Public Sale (Venta Publico General): If seats remain available following the member presale phase, ticket access opens to the general public via Atlético Madrid's official website. However, derby matches against Real Madrid almost always sell out during the member presale windows.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for La Liga matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano vary based on seating location, fixture categorization, and membership status:

  • Matchday Categorization: The Madrid Derby is classified in the highest Category A+ pricing band, commanding top face-value rates across all stadium tiers.
  • Member Discounts: Official Socios receive exclusive discounts during presale windows when booking general admission tickets.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Gradona Preferencia and Lateral) offer central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands (Fondo Sur and Fondo Norte) provide more budget-friendly entry points and intense matchday atmospheres.
  • Nominative Identification & Digital Passes: In accordance with Spanish football security regulations, tickets are strictly nominative. Spectators must enter valid ID numbers during booking and present matching physical photo ID (passport or national ID) at entry turnstiles alongside digital mobile passes.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For La Liga matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, visiting Real Madrid supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Fondo Norte High Tier - Section 413/414 / Away Sector).

Away sector ticket prices for high-profile La Liga derbies typically range between €45 and €70 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Real Madrid members (Madridistas Premium or Abonados) who qualify through the visiting club's official ticketing system. Away section allocations for derby matches are strictly regulated by local security authorities and do not reach open public sale.

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Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Form

ATM

ATM - Form

MCI
L3-1
OM
W1-2
MAL
W2-0
VIL
D2-2
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

COR
W0-1
S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Super Cup
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300122+109
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
321073+47
W
D
W
4
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
321051+47
W
D
W
5
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
321031+27
W
W
D
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
320165+16
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
320145-16
L
W
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
312053+25
W
D
D
9
LevanteLevanteLEV
31115504
W
D
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
31115504
W
L
D
11
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
411236-34
D
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
310254+13
L
L
W
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
310235-23
W
L
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
310214-33
L
W
L
15
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
302145-12
L
D
D
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
402214-32
D
L
L
D
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
301214-31
L
L
D
18
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
301248-41
L
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
301239-61
L
L
D
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
301217-61
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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