How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The El Derbi Madrileño is one of the most passionate and fiercely contested rivalries in world football, and you could be at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano live to watch Atlético Madrid face capital arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Atleti faithful will transform the Metropolitano into a sea of red and white on Sunday, September 20, 2026, creating an electric cauldron of noise for Diego Simeone's squad.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 La Liga prices, Riyadh Air Metropolitano fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for La Liga fixtures — ranging from standard general admission seats to VIP executive hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to extreme demand for the Madrid derby, ticket sales follow structured release phases:

Atlético Madrid Season Ticket Holders ( Abonados ): Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches throughout the campaign.

Official Member Presale ( Socios No Abonados ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered club members ( Socios ) during an exclusive presale window, complete with member pricing discounts.

General Public Sale ( Venta Publico General ): If seats remain available following the member presale phase, ticket access opens to the general public via Atlético Madrid's official website. However, derby matches against Real Madrid almost always sell out during the member presale windows.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for La Liga matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano vary based on seating location, fixture categorization, and membership status:

Matchday Categorization: The Madrid Derby is classified in the highest Category A+ pricing band, commanding top face-value rates across all stadium tiers.

Member Discounts: Official Socios receive exclusive discounts during presale windows when booking general admission tickets.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Gradona Preferencia and Lateral ) offer central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands ( Fondo Sur and Fondo Norte ) provide more budget-friendly entry points and intense matchday atmospheres.

Nominative Identification & Digital Passes: In accordance with Spanish football security regulations, tickets are strictly nominative. Spectators must enter valid ID numbers during booking and present matching physical photo ID (passport or national ID) at entry turnstiles alongside digital mobile passes.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For La Liga matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, visiting Real Madrid supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Fondo Norte High Tier - Section 413/414 / Away Sector).

Away sector ticket prices for high-profile La Liga derbies typically range between €45 and €70 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Real Madrid members (Madridistas Premium or Abonados) who qualify through the visiting club's official ticketing system. Away section allocations for derby matches are strictly regulated by local security authorities and do not reach open public sale.

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