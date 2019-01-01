Atletico Madrid join race to sign Chelsea striker Morata on loan

The forward has been linked with Sevilla, but a new club have emerged in the battle for his services

have joined the race to sign Alvaro Morata on loan, Goal understands.

The forward has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks as his struggles have caused the Blues to look at going in a different direction.

have been seen as the favourites to secure his services, but negotiations over a loan deal with a permanent transfer clause have yet to be fully agreed upon, although the club is prepared to pay the entirety of Morata's £140,000-a-week wages to bring him to Andalusia

The club's director of football Joaquin Caparros recently stated that he believes the forward wants to join Sevilla, but admits a deal with Chelsea would prove "very, very complicated".

Now, the Spanish forward's agents are also in talks with Atletico Madrid over a temporary switch.

Over the next 48 hours, Morata's people will have a meeting with Atletico over a potential loan switch to the club. The Madrid native was previously in the club's academy from 2005-07 before switching to and, ultimately, .

Goal understands that Morata would be happy to return to Madrid, where he would be surrounded by family and friends.

If he were to move to Atletico, he would join another former Chelsea star as part of the club's strike-force in the form of Diego Costa, who has scored four goals in 15 matches this season.

Antoine Griezmann is the club's leading scorer in the league with eight goals, although none of his team-mates have fired more than twice in .

Diego Simeone is a fan of Morata's, and sees the forward's ability to play with his back to goal as something that could be a major asset to Atleti's attack.

Costa's injury issues also add to the club's need for forward depth, even if it is just through to the summer window.

Morata has scored five goals in 16 matches for Chelsea this season while adding two more in the .

Article continues below

The 26-year-old forward moved to Chelsea in July 2017 in a reported £60 million ($76m) deal, but has scored just 16 total Premier League goals for the club.

Morata missed Chelsea's recent 1-0 League Cup first leg defeat to due to a hamstring injury.