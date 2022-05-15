Atletico Madrid announce Suarez and Herrera departures before final La Liga home match of season

Dan Bernstein
The veteran striker helped the club to a title last year and will be honoured for his contributions

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday before their match against Sevilla.

They chose to reveal Suarez's imminent departure before the conclusion of the campaign so that Suarez could be honoured at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer.

Atletico Madrid announce departures

