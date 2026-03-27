How to buy Atif Aslam in Dubai 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, venue & more

Global music sensation Atif Aslam is set to return to the UAE for a monumental performance that has become a staple of the Dubai entertainment calendar.

Known for his soulful voice and an incredible ability to bridge the gap between Bollywood hits and pop-rock anthems, the Pakistani icon is returning to the Coca-Cola Arena on April 19.

Following five straight years of sold-out shows, the 2026 edition is expected to be the most immersive experience yet, featuring an updated stage design and an atmosphere that only Atif can deliver.

GOAL has the full details on dates, prices, and the best platforms to buy your Atif Aslam tickets today.

When is Atif Aslam in Dubai?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sunday, April 19, 2026 (7:00 PM) Atif Aslam Live in Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai Tickets

The doors to the arena are scheduled to open at 5:30 PM, giving fans plenty of time to find their seats or secure a prime spot in the standing sections before the show officially begins at 7:00 PM.

Arriving early is highly recommended, as the City Walk area becomes exceptionally busy on concert nights.

Where to buy Atif Aslam tickets?

Tickets for Atif Aslam’s 2026 Dubai concert are available through several major online retailers.

While primary tickets are typically released through platforms like Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore Tickets, high demand often leads to these sources selling out quickly.

For fans looking to secure seats after the initial release or those searching for specific seating categories that may be sold out elsewhere, StubHub is a highly reliable secondary marketplace.

For those interested in Hospitality options, there are private suites and boxes available at the Coca-Cola Arena. These typically include premium food and beverage service, a private entrance, and the best views in the house.

If you are attending as a large group or looking for a luxury experience, it is best to inquire about these early through the venue's official corporate sales channels or specialized hospitality resellers.

How much are Atif Aslam tickets?

Historically, ticket prices for this event have started at approximately AED 150 for Bronze or upper-tier seating, making it one of the most affordable ways to see a global superstar in Dubai.

Bronze/Silver (Upper Tiers): AED 150 – AED 250

AED 150 – AED 250 Gold/Diamond (Lower Tiers): AED 350 – AED 600

AED 350 – AED 600 Golden Circle (Standing): AED 700+

AED 700+ VIP/Hospitality Packages: AED 1,500+

It is worth noting that prices on secondary markets like StubHub can fluctuate based on demand.

Everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Arena

The Coca-Cola Arena is the Middle East's largest multipurpose indoor arena and the undisputed home of live music in Dubai.

Located in the heart of City Walk, the venue has a capacity of 17,000 and is fully air-conditioned, making it the perfect year-round destination for major events.

Getting There

The arena is highly accessible, but traffic in the City Walk area can be heavy on event nights.

The most efficient way to arrive is via the Dubai Metro; the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station is just a short walk away.

If you are driving, there is limited parking available in City Walk, but it is often easier to use ride-sharing services like Careem or Uber, which have dedicated drop-off points right at the entrance.

Venue Rules & Entry