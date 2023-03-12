Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will want to reclaim their nine-point lead at La Liga summit when the Catalan giants go to Bilbao to face Athletic Club.
Currently leading second-placed Real Madrid by six points, Xavi's men edged Los Blancos 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and will be looking to make three wins in as many games after a 1-0 win over Valencia in La Liga last weekend.
Losing their first leg clash at the same stage of the Copa del Rey, Athletic enter Sunday's contest on the back of a goalless draw in the league against Rayo Vallecano the last time out.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, and how to stream it live online.
Athletic Club vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Athletic Club vs Barcelona
Date:
March 12, 2023
Kick-off:
4pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 13)
Venue:
San Mames Stadium, Bilbao
How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming also available on Viaplay.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show La Liga games with streaming on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Viaplay Sports 1, La Liga TV
Viaplay, La Liga TV
India
Sports18 - 1 SD
JioCinema
Athletic Club team news & squad
Oihan Sancet saw a straight red agaisnt Rayo and is hence suspended, while Unai Simon, Jon Morcillo and Ander Herrera are out injured.
The Barcelona-linked Inigo Martinez will likely be back from a foot problem to feature in defence.
Up against his former side, Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde could ring a few changes. Mikel Vesga may feature in midfield, while Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain also return to the XI.
Athletic Club possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Martinez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vesga; N. Williams, Muniain, I. Williams; Guruzeta
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru
Defenders
Martinez, Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Balenziaga, Lekue, Capa, De Marcos
Midfielders
Vesga, Vencedor, Herrera, Zarraga, Garcia, Muniain, Berenguer, Morcillo, N. Williams
Forwards
I. Williams, Garcia, Guruzeta
Barcelona team news & squad
Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are still recovering, while Ronald Araujo is suspended after the red he saw against Valencia.
Gavi returned from a suspension and may feature in attack alongside Robert Lewandowski, who is back from a hamstring problem, while Sergi Roberto slots in at right-back with Franck Kessie taking the midfield role.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Torre
Forwards
Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon