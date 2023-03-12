Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Athletic vs Barca in La Liga on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona will want to reclaim their nine-point lead at La Liga summit when the Catalan giants go to Bilbao to face Athletic Club.

Currently leading second-placed Real Madrid by six points, Xavi's men edged Los Blancos 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and will be looking to make three wins in as many games after a 1-0 win over Valencia in La Liga last weekend.

Losing their first leg clash at the same stage of the Copa del Rey, Athletic enter Sunday's contest on the back of a goalless draw in the league against Rayo Vallecano the last time out.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Athletic Club vs Barcelona Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 4pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 13) Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming also available on Viaplay.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show La Liga games with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1, La Liga TV Viaplay, La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD JioCinema

Athletic Club team news & squad

Oihan Sancet saw a straight red agaisnt Rayo and is hence suspended, while Unai Simon, Jon Morcillo and Ander Herrera are out injured.

The Barcelona-linked Inigo Martinez will likely be back from a foot problem to feature in defence.

Up against his former side, Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde could ring a few changes. Mikel Vesga may feature in midfield, while Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain also return to the XI.

Athletic Club possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Martinez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vesga; N. Williams, Muniain, I. Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru Defenders Martinez, Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Balenziaga, Lekue, Capa, De Marcos Midfielders Vesga, Vencedor, Herrera, Zarraga, Garcia, Muniain, Berenguer, Morcillo, N. Williams Forwards I. Williams, Garcia, Guruzeta

Barcelona team news & squad

Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are still recovering, while Ronald Araujo is suspended after the red he saw against Valencia.

Gavi returned from a suspension and may feature in attack alongside Robert Lewandowski, who is back from a hamstring problem, while Sergi Roberto slots in at right-back with Franck Kessie taking the midfield role.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi