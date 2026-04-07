How to buy ATB with SolarStone and Steve Allen Dubai tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Known globally as a pioneer of the trance genre, André Tanneberger, better known as ATB, is returning to the UAE for a headline show that promises to be a nostalgic journey through the golden era of dance music.

Tickets are expected to move fast as the city prepares for one of its most anticipated electronic events of the 2026 season.

Fortunately, GOAL has all the essential information you need to navigate the sales process, from pricing tiers to venue information.

When is ATB: Legends of Trance?

The show is slated to begin at 20:00, with doors opening earlier to allow the crowd to settle in for the support acts, which include trance stalwarts Solarstone and Steve Allen.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday, 17 April 2026, 20:00 ATB: Legends of Trance (ft. Solarstone & Steve Allen) The Agenda, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy ATB: Legends of Trance tickets?

While primary sales often occur through local platforms like Ticketmaster UAE, for last minute tickets, fans can look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

When searching for secondary tickets, make sure to look for platforms that offer a robust FanProtect guarantee, ensuring that your tickets are 100% valid or you receive a full refund. This is particularly useful for international fans who want a secure, globally recognised platform to handle their transaction.

Avoid purchasing tickets from unverified social media sellers or street vendors, as Dubai venues have strict digital scanning protocols that can detect fraudulent barcodes instantly.

How much are ATB: Legends of Trance tickets?

Ticket prices for ATB in Dubai are designed to accommodate a range of budgets, though they are expected to rise as the event date approaches and availability dwindles.

General Admission (Early Bird/Standard): Prices typically start around 150 AED to 200 AED . This is the cheapest ticket available and offers access to the main floor where the energy is highest.

Prices typically start around . This is the cheapest ticket available and offers access to the main floor where the energy is highest. VIP Standing: For those who want a closer view of the booth without a full table service, VIP standing sections usually range from 350 AED to 500 AED .

For those who want a closer view of the booth without a full table service, VIP standing sections usually range from . VIP Tables and Boxes: For a more premium experience, VIP tables with bottle service and dedicated hostesses can range from 1,000 AED to 5,000 AED, depending on the size of the group and proximity to the stage.

We recommend acting quickly on the General Admission tickets, as these are the first to sell out, leaving only the more expensive premium tiers available for latecomers.

Everything you need to know about The Agenda

Located in the heart of Dubai Media City, The Agenda has quickly established itself as one of the premier indoor venues for electronic music and live entertainment in the UAE.

It is a multipurpose black box-style venue that offers incredible acoustics and state-of-the-art lighting, perfect for a trance event where the visual experience is just as important as the music.

The Venue

For ATB, the layout will feature a massive central dance floor surrounded by elevated VIP decks and private boxes.

This setup ensures that even those in the General Admission section have a clear line of sight to the DJ booth.

The venue is fully air-conditioned, a crucial feature for the Dubai climate, and offers multiple bars and food stations to keep the energy levels up throughout the night.

Logistics

Reaching The Agenda is relatively simple, but planning is key, given Dubai's Friday night traffic.

By Metro: The venue is accessible via the Dubai Metro Red Line. The closest station is Al Khail, followed by a short taxi or RTA bus ride to Dubai Media City.

The venue is accessible via the Dubai Metro Red Line. The closest station is Al Khail, followed by a short taxi or RTA bus ride to Dubai Media City. By Taxi/Uber: This is the most popular way to arrive. Ask for The Agenda in Media City. There is a dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone to streamline entry.

This is the most popular way to arrive. Ask for The Agenda in Media City. There is a dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone to streamline entry. Parking: Limited RTA parking is available around Media City, but it fills up fast. If you are driving, arrive early to secure a spot in the nearby paid parking lots.

Security

All attendees must be 21+ for this event, and a valid ID (Passport or Emirates ID) is mandatory for entry.