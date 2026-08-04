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Magdy Obaid

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Astronomical contract: Saudi federation reaches agreement with its new signing

Transfers
P. Goncalves
Sporting CP
Al Ittihad
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

Personal terms finalised

Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves has already thrashed out every detail of his personal terms with Al-Ittihad, according to a report in Portugal, clearing the path for his expected switch to the Roshn League this summer.

Portuguese newspaper "Record" claim the agreement between player and club hands Goncalves a huge annual salary of up to 10 million euros. That would make him one of the best-paid players in the Saudi league once the deal goes through officially.

For now, the Portuguese playmaker waits. He needs the final green light to pack his bags, fly to Saudi Arabia, pass his medical and put pen to paper.

Everything hinges on the ongoing talks between Al-Ittihad and his Portuguese club, who are still hammering out the final touches and the financial terms around the transfer fee.

Any snag in those negotiations, or a longer wait, could affect Goncalves' involvement with his current side. Record suggest he may sit out the upcoming Asian play-off against both Al-Ittihad and Al-Jazira as a precaution until his future is resolved, avoiding any injury that could scupper his move to the Tigers.

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Estrela da Amadora
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Sporting CP
SCP
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Al-Jazira
ALJ
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