Federico Valverde carried his scoring streak into the Champions League, the Uruguayan on target as Real Madrid saw off Inter Milan 2-1 at home.

The two sides met on Tuesday in the opening round of the league phase.

Valverde struck Real's second on 23 minutes at the Bernabeu.





Four goals in his last five games in the competition tell the story. That tally beats what he managed across his first 75 appearances in the tournament, according to Opta.









Real's captain had scored just 3 goals in those first 75 matches.

Los Blancos play their second game of the league phase on 14 October in the Italian capital. Before that they return to La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on the 12th of this month.

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