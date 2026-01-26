How to get Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg tickets: Europa League tickets, January 29 fixture, predictions & more

It’s a terrific time to be an Aston Villa fan, and you can see them sign off a triumphant Europa League group phase campaign this week by booking tickets to Thursday’s match against RB Salzburg at Villa Park.

After a sluggish start to the season, which saw them fail to win any of their first five Premier League games, Villa rediscovered their touch, going through the gears domestically and in Europe. They kept their foot on the gas last week too, winning away in Turkey (vs Fenerbahce) and then three days later beating Newcastle at St James’.

With Unai Emery at the helm, it’s no surprise that Aston Villa have shone in Europe over recent seasons. The Spanish managerial maestro famously guided Sevilla to Europa League honours in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and Villarreal in 2021. In between those successes, he also took Arsenal to the 2019 UEL final (where they lost to Chelsea).

Villa is now benefiting from Emery’s European prowess. After reaching the UEFA Conference League semi-finals two seasons ago, they reached the Champions League quarter-finals last April, just coming up short against the eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain, after a dramatic two-legged last-8 tie.

The Lions have roared in the Europa League this season, and they are already guaranteed a top-8 finish and a bye to the Round of 16. Aside from a small setback against Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands back in October, Villa have been flawless during the league phase and hold an 100% record in European games at Villa Park.

Are Aston Villa going to head into the Europa League knockouts in style? You could be at Villa Park in person to find out this Thursday. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information, including where you can buy Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg tickets, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg Europa League match?

Aston Villa are aiming to make it five Europa League wins in-a-row and maintain their 100% home record in the competition. Below are details of the forthcoming match:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Aston Villa vs Salzburg (8pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) Tickets

How to buy Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg tickets, go to Aston Villa’s club site and secure your seat(s) there.

The ticket sales window for the RB Salzburg match opened on September 5 for Season Ticket holders, with adult and junior Villa members getting their opportunity to purchase tickets four days later (September 9). The general sales period began on January 12. For this fixture, a home league booking history is required to purchase Hospitality and GA+ tickets via the club's site.

Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of these European encounters, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Aston Villa announced that the RB Salzburg match (and all Europa League group phase matches) would fall within ‘Category 2’ pricing, with adult tickets starting from around £55. There is also a range of premium hospitality options with prices starting from £300 per person. Future Europa League knockout stage home games will be designated as category 1 matches.

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, is currently available from £80 upwards.

How to get Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg Europa League hospitality tickets

There are various hospitality options available at Villa Park too, giving you access to a host of exclusive experiences and upgrades that will make your matchday truly unforgettable. From The Terrace View, The Lower Grounds and The Cells to The Corner Flag, Gas Lamp Premium and 82 Champions Club, there are options to suit all tastes and pockets.

At the lower end of the price scale (from £100 per person) there is ‘The Cells’. The package offers fans a unique experience within the original prison cells of Villa Park, located within the North Stand. Enhanced facilities include food and beverage offers, digital drinks ordering facilities and a self-pour bar.

For those looking for a more luxurious experience, there is ‘The Aston’, available from £900 per person. It combines elegance and exclusivity for the ultimate match day experience. With access to the venue from 3 hours before kick-off and an elite hostess service across a personalised menu, this offering makes every match day unforgettable. During the match, you will be situated on the halfway line within the Doug Ellis Stand in padded seating.

Upcoming Aston Villa fixtures

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Competition Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Aston Villa vs Salzburg (8pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) UEL Tickets Sun, Feb 1 Aston Villa vs Brentford (2pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) EPL Tickets Sat, Feb 7 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa (3pm) Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth) EPL Tickets Wed, Feb 11 Aston Villa vs Brighton (7.30pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) EPL Tickets Sat, Feb 14 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United (5.45pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) FA Cup Tickets Sat, Feb 21 Aston Villa vs Leeds United (3pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) EPL Tickets Fri, Feb 27 Wolves vs Aston Villa (8pm) Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton) EPL Tickets

History of Villa Park

Villa Park is a football stadium in Birmingham, which has been the home of Aston Villa since 1897. The stadium, which has a capacity of 42,785, has staged numerous England internationals over the years, as well as the most FA Cup semi-finals. The stadium has undergone various stages of renovation and development, resulting in the current stand configuration of the Holte End, Trinity Road Stand, North Stand and Doug Ellis Stand. Further redevelopment plans, which would have increased stadium capacity to over 50,000, have been postponed indefinitely.

Aside from football-related uses, Villa Park has seen various concerts staged along with other sporting events including boxing bouts and international rugby league and rugby union matches.