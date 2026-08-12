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FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Aston Villa player achieves an unprecedented record through the European Super Cup gateway

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
B. Madjo
France
England
Austria
Luxembourg

Madjer enters the history books

Bryan Madjo has written his name into the UEFA Super Cup record books. The young Frenchman started for Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the youngest player ever to line up from the first whistle in the competition's history.

Unai Emery handed the 17-year-old, aged 17 years and 212 days, a place in Villa's starting XI for the Super Cup final. That call set a historic record.

Opta confirmed Madjo as the youngest player to start a UEFA Super Cup final since records began in 2006.

The curiosity ran deeper than the Super Cup alone. Spanish statistician Alexis, better known as "Mister Chip", noted that Madjo also became the youngest player to start any European final.

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Two younger players have appeared in European finals, "Mister Chip" explained, but both came off the bench rather than starting.

Those two are Ronald de Boer, who featured in the 1987 Super Cup aged 17 years and 193 days, and Ibrahim Mbaye, who featured in the 2025 edition aged 17 years and 201 days.

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