Aston Villa target former Philadelphia 76ers president Chris Heck for senior management role

WHAT HAPPENED? The West Midlands club's ambitious growth plans are now picking up steam, as The Athletic reports that Villa's owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have earmarked Heck as a potential candidate. The American was employed by the Philadelphia 76ers until June 2022, when he left his post, having established the NBA team as "a truly global brand", according to co-managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beyond securing record ticket and sponsorship sales while in charge of the Sixers, Heck also successfully made a positive impact in the Philadelphia community. His expertise is believed to be in the commercial department, garnered in the football world through his time at the New York Red Bulls between 2011 and 2013.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The move - pushed for primarily by co-owner Edens, who also owns rival NBA team Milwaukee Bucks - formulates a larger part of Villa's plans to become a top-six side in the near future. After appointing European veteran Unai Emery at the helm, who has helped secure a top-half finish for the first time in 12 years, Villa are expected to land Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany when he leaves his post on July 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? Before Alemany and Emery's close working relationship begins, and before Heck's arrival is made official, Villa will have their sights on a top-seven finish this term, which gets back underway at home to Tottenham on Saturday.