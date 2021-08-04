Aston Villa confirm £30m signing of winger Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen amid Grealish exit talk

The Jamaica international has completed his move to the Premier League, as talk surrounding another wide man's exit persists

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Jamaica international winger Leon Bailey for a reported £30 million ($42m) from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old is the third summer signing by Villa, following Emi Buendia and Ashley Young, and has agreed a four-year contract until 2025.

Bailey's arrival comes as another Villa attacker, Jack Grealish, is consistently linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City having made a reported £100m ($139m) bid.

Who is Leon Bailey?

Bailey, who has 10 international caps for Jamaica, scored 39 goals and provided 22 assists in three-and-a-half seasons for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and played in both the Champions League and the Europa League for the German side.

However, a move to the Premier League has been mooted for some time, and Villa confirmed at the end of July that a deal had been agreed.

He forms part of a summer squad rebuild for ambitious Villa, who kick off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Watford.

What has been said?

Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club' official website: "Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity.

"He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League."

What about Grealish?

The addition of another attacker will lead to further speculation regarding reports Grealish could be on his way to Manchester City before the new season starts, amid claims Villa are prepared to accept a £100m bid from City for their captain.

A bid has been submitted and City have the financial muscle to meet Villa's demands - and with Bailey now in place as a possible replacement, Grealish's transfer to the Premier League champions may well have moved a step closer.

