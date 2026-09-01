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Abdelmawgood Samir

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Aston Villa complete historic Senegalese signing from Paris

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The young player

Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of the young Senegalese striker Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in his career in the Premier League.

Talks had entered their final stages over recent days, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the move. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and sign his contract with Aston Villa.

His arrival at Villa follows a short but eventful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. He joined their academy at the age of ten, rose to the first team and made his professional debut in August 2024 at 16 years, 6 months and 23 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to start a match for the Parisian side.

Across his time in Paris, the Senegalese striker featured in 42 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 45 assists. He also won a number of major titles, including two Champions League crowns, according to the club's official data.

Game time had dried up for Mbaye, and that is what pushed him towards the exit. He hadn't played a single minute since the start of the current season, despite holding a contract until 2028.

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For Paris Saint-Germain, the deal carries particular significance. Mbaye is one of the most prominent graduates of their academy, and reports suggest this could represent the biggest sale of a player who came through the club's training centre, surpassing the previous record held by Mamadou Sakho.

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