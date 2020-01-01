Asamoah Gyan: Veteran striker talks up Ghana future after Legon Cites move

The former Sunderland ace sheds light on his international future after joining the Ghana Premier League side

Veteran striker Asamoah Gyan believes his recent move to Premier League ( ) side Legon Cities could catapult him back into national team contention.

The 34-year-old sealed a one-year deal to the domestic side on Saturday, bringing an end to a nine-month period without a club and marking his return to the GPL for the first time since 2003.

Currently the most-capped Ghana player and highest scorer of all-time, he has not been recalled to the Black Stars since featuring at the 2009 in .

"Somebody might say 'he is about to retire or something', but I am not listening to that and I am just focussing on my playing career and then I will see what happens," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It [Ghana call-up] depends on how everything goes. I am a new player with Legon Cities and I have to focus on my game.

"Right now I need to get fit and start scoring goals and then we will see where my future lies with the national team. The boys are doing well, it is a new generation right now and I am also focussing on my personal thing and on my playing career.

"I have to do well in the league first, and that is what matters to me. I have to start playing and enjoying my football and it will happen naturally if it is meant to be. Everything depends on me."

Gyan made his Ghana debut in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003. He went on to score at the final tournament in a group fixture against the in , which was the West Africans' first-ever World Cup goal.

At the 2010 World Cup, he played a crucial role in helping the Black Stars reach the quarter-final of the tournament, scoring an extra-time winner in a Round of 16 showdown against the USA.

Four years later in , a goal against in Ghana's last group game conferred on him the title of Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup, beating Roger Milla of 's previous record of five goals.

Also currently Ghana's second all-time top scorer at Afcon, the former , Sunderland and forward has amassed a total of 109 appearances and 51 goals for the West Africans.

Legon Cities begin their 2020-21 GPL campaign against Berekum on November 14.