'As an island we produce very good coaches' - Rodgers demands respect for British managers

Britain boasts managers every bit as talented as those from abroad, according to the Foxes' boss.

boss Brendan Rodgers believes British managers are just as talented as their foreign counterparts and deserve more respect for their achievements.

Rodgers took over at the Foxes in February 2019 and steered the club to a fifth-placed finish in the 2019-20 campaign, missing out on a spot on the final day of the season.

His side have enjoyed a stellar start to the new season too, and sit top of the Premier League after winning six of their opening eight games.

More teams

Rodgers is widely considered to be one of the best British managers of his generation, having come close to winning the Premier League with in 2014.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

He also led to seven domestic trophies during his two-and-a-half seasons in charge of the Scottish club before he joined Leicester.

The Northern Irishman has got the better of Pep Guardiola, Marcelo Bielsa and Mikel Arteta already this season and sarcastically said "because I'm a British manager, I got lucky" following a 4-1 win over Bielsa's on November 2.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to former club Liverpool, Rodgers talked up the merits of British managers and believes they have it tougher than their continental colleagues.

"As an island we produce very good coaches," he told a media conference on Friday. "The systems in place in the last 15 years have ensured we do well in game.

"As British managers we are always judged in the most difficult league in the world.

"There was a question after the Leeds game about Bielsa, Pep and Mikel but, with all due respect, Mikel has been a manager less than one year.

"We've got a load of great coaches. You just want respect for your work."

Rodgers goes up against the man who replaced him as Reds boss following his dismissal in October 2015 this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp's side just a point behind Leicester at the Premier League summit.

Article continues below

Klopp guided the Merseyside outfit to their first top-flight title in 30 years last season and Rodgers is impressed with everything the German has achieved at Anfield.

"I know first-hand the job he's done," he added. "The expectation was huge and it's not all plain sailing.

"He had great support from the board to get the right profile of players. But the whole package of what he's done is a brilliant job. He has a great connection with the supporters and the players."