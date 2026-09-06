The machine holds no emotions or feelings, so Kooora decided to put a number of controversial questions to artificial intelligence, and to present the answers without editorial intervention.

Today's episode tackles a question that stirs the passion of football fans right now: "What is the expected result of the Arsenal versus Chelsea match in the English Premier League?".

(Note): All answers, including any linguistic or factual errors they may contain, have been reproduced exactly as stated by the artificial intelligence.

The answer:

Arsenal will beat Chelsea 2-1 today.

The explanation and expected reasons

The home and crowd factor: The match is being played at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal boast a strong record in front of their fans in London derbies. Their last meeting at this ground ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win.

Stability and technical readiness: Arsenal go into the encounter as stronger favourites to take all three points and top the competition, thanks to their excellent defensive organisation and their ability to exploit set pieces and high pressing.

Chelsea's attacking threat: Chelsea possess attacking players capable of breaking through defences and finding the net. Yet Arsenal's goalscoring efficiency and tactical stability tip the balance in their favour to settle the derby by two goals to one.



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