Arteta gives Reiss Nelson fitness update and insists injury does not change Arsenal transfer plans

Mikel Arteta is unsure about the extent of Reiss Nelson's injury but suggested that it won't change Arsenal's transfer plans for the January window.

Unsure about Nelson's knock

Injured against Juventus

Arsenal's transfer business unaffected by change

WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger picked up an injury during Arsenal's friendly tie against Juventus, limping off after just 21 minutes. The Gunners lost 0-2 courtesy of own goals by Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Arteta said, "We don’t know the extent of the injury. The fact that he had to leave the pitch straight away is not good news, especially with someone like Reiss who is really powerful and fast. Let’s see what will happen. We know what we have to do and that doesn’t change the plans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus already out of action with a knee injury, Nelson's knock is another blow for the Gunners. In better news, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will rejoin the squad soon following their World Cup exploits. Arsenal are currently in search of quality attacking options in the January transfer window and have been linked with a move for 21-year-old Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal return to domestic action on December 26 as they take on West Ham United in a Premier League tie.