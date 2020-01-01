Arteta outlines what Arsenal are in the market for as transfer window nears

Mikel Arteta says everyone at Arsenal is “on the same page” when it comes to transfers, with the Spaniard outlining what he will be looking for when the window opens.

The Gunners are expected to dip into the market from July 27, with a freshening up of the ranks required at Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen what kind of budget Arteta will be given, with it likely that he will need to free up funds and bolster his kitty through player sales.

The Spaniard is aware of what he needs to bring in, with added creativity sitting towards the top of his list.

Character will, however, be as important as ability, with the Gunners determined to acquire players that mix hunger with talent.

"For me, it's the number one question when we bring someone to the club," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"What is he like? How is he going to react in difficult moments? Is he a leader? Is he someone who is going to push his team-mates? Is he hungry for himself, or does he have collective ambitions? Is he someone who can be stable and consistent in the long-term?

"For me, those are always the first questions when we try to sign a player."

Arteta has been drawing up a list of possible targets for some time and believes he will be given the full support of his board when it comes to chasing down those he sets his sights on.

The highly-rated 38-year-old added: "I am encouraged that we are on the same page, and that we are going to try to do our best to evolve the team.

"First of all the players we already have here, if there is anything extra to help them more and give them a better environment, and then, if we go into the market and we have to do things, to decide which ones to do and how quickly we can do them.

"We are completely ready for that, and I also have a really good understanding with [technical director] Edu. We have been working together very closely to put together a plan that we are convinced can be successful.

"But also, it's important to have all the information you need from the team that you have, from the players, from everything.

"That took some time as well."

Arsenal will be hoping to have European football to use as a bargaining tool in any transfer talks, with a final Premier League outing of the season against on Sunday set to be followed on August 1 by an final clash with London rivals .