Arteta has 'no doubts' Saliba wants Arsenal stay with any 'damage' repaired ahead of contract talks

Mikel Arteta sees no sign of “damage” in Arsenal’s relationship with William Saliba and has “no doubts” when it comes to the defender’s commitment.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are hoping to see Saliba commit to a new contract at Emirates Stadium, with talks regarding fresh terms now underway. The 21-year-old Frenchman has been a revelation for the Premier League leaders this season, with a stunning impact made on the back of loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille that could have seen him give up on making a breakthrough in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta has told football.london when asked about contract discussions and collective confidence when it comes to getting a deal done: "I was really impressed and at the same time surprised when I spoke to him. Obviously the way the relationship started and he went on loan, and he came back, and he went again.

"If that was a bit of damage there, because obviously he had certain expectations and something happened, but again he was so committed and so focused just to play for Arsenal that I think it took all of us by a little bit of surprise. So if I look at how he talks about the club and how much he wants to be here, I have no doubts that he wants to continue to be here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba was still waiting on a competitive debut for Arsenal heading into the 2022-23 campaign, but he now has eight appearances and two goals to his name as plaudits rain down on him from around the world.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? Arsenal have taken seven wins from eight Premier League games so far this season but, after facing Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, will see their title-challenging credentials given a stern examination on Sunday when playing host to Liverpool.