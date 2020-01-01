'Arteta is a very complete coach' - Cedric opens up on Arsenal loan and Euro 2020 hopes

Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Manchester City has already made a big impression on his players since his return to the Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta is “a very complete coach”, according to Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares.

The right-back is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners, having arrived at the end of the January transfer window while suffering from a knee injury.

Despite his lack of action, the international says he has settled in well and he is enjoying his time in north London.

More teams

“London was a city that I already knew, and I feel very good here,” Cedric told Eleven Sports.

“Arteta is a very complete coach. I’m still getting to know him, but he’s shown many qualities.

“He’s concerned with all areas, both psychological and tactical.

“Arsenal are a huge club, and I have a better idea of that being inside.

“It’s a club that, from a very early age, I liked a lot, because I followed the Premier League and liked Arsenal. There was a time when the club won practically everything.

“Being at the club has been very positive. The players have treated me very well; since I arrived, they have been very cool with me.”

While Cedric was expected to be fit to fight for a place in the Arsenal side by early March, he has been made to wait for his chance by the ongoing disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the end of the Premier League season, he would also have been hoping to make Portugal’s squad for the European Championships.

He was part of the side that won Euro 2016, playing the full 120 minutes in the final as Portugal stunned hosts France with a 1-0 win at the Stade de France.

Now, the Euros have been officially postponed until the summer of 2021 – though UEFA has confirmed the tournament will still be called Euro 2020.

Article continues below

“Of course, it’s with some sadness that we see the postponement because we were all anxious to play,” Cedric added.

“But, on the positive side, we will be champions of Europe for five years. It’s a Euros in which all Portuguese players want to be present and, of course, I want to be there, it’s my goal.

“I’ll do my best for the club and then play for the national team.”