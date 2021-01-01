Arteta confirms double Arsenal injury blow as Tierney and David Luiz face spells on the sidelines

Kieran Tierney picked up a knee injury during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, Mikel Arteta has confirmed, but the manager admitted that the club cannot know the severity of the issue yet.

The Scotland international was forced from the field just before half-time after coming off second best in a challenge with James Milner, though he was able to walk from the pitch and down the tunnel under his own power.

The Gunners left-back's absence hampered the hosts at the Emirates Stadium and their coach admitted post-match that they will be left to sweat on the outcome of his problem, with the Spaniard also adding that David Luiz is set for a spell on the sidelines too.

What was said?

"He felt something in his knee and he was in pain," Arteta said in his post-match media conference when asked about Tierney's exit. "He will be injured but we don't know for how long."

Addressing Luiz, who missed the defeat to Jurgen Klopp's Reds after pulling up last week during the international break, the 39-year-old acknowledged that the ex-Chelsea centre-back may also need surgery.

"There are a few possibilities,” he added. “We are talking with the docs to make the right decision. It looks like he could be out for a few weeks. It will depend on the decision that we will take."

The bigger picture

Though Tierney was able to exit the game unaided shortly before the interval, the 23-year-old's departure will have set alarm bells ringing for both club and country as they wait with baited breath on further news.

Arsenal are in Europa League action against Slavia Prague later this week, facing the Czech outfit in the first leg of a quarter-final tie on Thursday. Arteta will hope that he does not have to face them without one of his star performers this season.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke meanwhile will also keep a keen eye on proceedings ahead of this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, in which Tierney is set to feature for his nation.

Both Arteta and Clarke are able to call upon deputies if needed - Cedric Soares made the most of a substitute appearance for the Gunners and Liverpool's Andy Robertson is no poor understudy at international level - but any prolonged lay-off would be a cruel blow for both Tierney and all parties involved.

With Luiz sidelined, Arsenal do have centre-back depth they can call upon, with the likes of Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes available.

