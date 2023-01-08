Mikel Arteta admits “players decide where they want to play” as Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk.

Gunners eager to add in January

Ukraine winger on their shopping list

Big money will need to be spent

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are understood to have seen two offers for the Ukraine international winger knocked back, with the latest of those totalling £62 million ($74m), and may have to match the £88m ($106m) fee that took Antony to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 in order to get a deal over the line. Arteta accepts that Arsenal will need to spend heavily in order to attract the best talent available and also acknowledges – amid talk of Chelsea readying a rival bid for Mudryk – that players will always have the final say in where they end up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta, who has his side sat at the top of the Premier League table as they look to add in January, has said of links to Mudryk: “Valuations have to be made between the selling club and the buying club. And it is difficult but it shows there are a lot of clubs with a lot of financial power to spend big amounts, and we have to compete with them. To be smart, we have to see good opportunities and we have to be attractive for players. At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play, and if they want to play for our club, that is great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are aware of the need to add greater depth to their ranks in January as they look to remain competitive on multiple fronts in the 2022-23 campaign – with Arteta’s side chasing down FA Cup and Europa League honours alongside their Premier League title bid.

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk is not the only player said to be in Arsenal’s sights, with the north London outfit also being heavily linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.