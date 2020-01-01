Arteta calls on Arsenal to seize ‘great opportunity’ after moving many ‘stones’ in their path

The Gunners boss has offered cause for optimism across the early months of his reign and can still end the 2019-20 campaign with an FA Cup triumph

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to seize the “great opportunity” which has presented itself in competition, with the Gunners having cleared several “stones” from their path to put themselves in a position where a good season could be enjoyed.

As things stand, the north London outfit are being left to reflect on an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Such a standing falls well short of expectations, with no guarantee that the club will be taking in European competition next season.

More teams

Fate remains in their own hands, though, with a cup final date at Wembley having been booked with capital rivals Chelsea on August 1.

Victory in that contest would book a berth and add a familiar piece of silverware to the Emirates Stadium trophy cabinet for the competition’s most decorated club.

Arteta is eager to see Arsenal wrap up a 14th FA Cup triumph, telling the club’s official website on the end to his first half-season at the helm: “Well, I need a month probably to get some conclusions!

“Since I arrived here on the 20th of December, so many things happened and so many stones have been in our way but I believe we have done a lot of progress in many situations.

“Around the environment as well that we are creating, the unity that the fans, team and club are showing at the moment and I think we are on a good track.

“We have a great opportunity now to have a good season if we are able to win against in the final, lift the trophy and qualify for Europe.”

Tangible success would offer Arsenal a welcome shot in the arm.

Article continues below

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another looking for the Gunners to sign off a testing 2019-20 campaign on a high, telling Arsenal Digital: “It's been a long, tough season without the fans being here and what's gone on in the world.

“We're just going to have to push on and think about the final now. It hasn't finished for us just yet. The main objective is trying to bring the trophy home.

“We're all bubbly, we're all pretty confident in ourselves. We're going to sleep on it and then go back to work in the week to focus on the final.”