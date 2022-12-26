Arsene Wenger returns to the Emirates for first time since he left Arsenal in 2018 as Gunners host West Ham

- Arsenal host West Ham amid title race
- Wenger's 2018 exit came with hurt feelings
- But Gunners legend now back in the stands
WHAT HAPPENED? Wenger, a three-time Premier League title winner, buried any lingering resentment with Arsenal to watch the high-flying team in action on Monday. As the table-toppers on Boxing Day, this is easily the best squad at the Emirates since Wenger's departure.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger remains a beloved figure at Arsenal, and his appearance will be meaningful to a fan base that enjoyed fabulous times during his reign.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal visit Brighton on Saturday as they try to continue the form they showed in the first half of the campaign.