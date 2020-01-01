Arsenal's Tabea Kemme retires due to a long term knee injury
The former German international joined Arsenal in July 2018 from Turbine Potsdam. The 28-year-old won the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Frauen-Bundesliga before moving to north London. She represented Germany 47 times and was part of the team at the 2016 Olympic Games where they won gold.
She announced her retirement with a emotional Instagram post saying 'After 14 years of competitive sport, which was very formative for me, a prolonged knee injury means I‘m unable to continue playing top-level football. This chapter has now ended.'
Tabea Kemme has been forced to retire at 28 ... but at 18 she was a #UWCL winner with @turbinepotsdam⏪🏆 pic.twitter.com/6kway3YoOA— #UWCL (@UWCL) January 15, 2020
Eine Entscheidung, die ich mit einem weinenden aber auch mit einem freudigen Auge getroffen habe. Nach 14 Jahren für mich sehr prägenden Leistungssport ist mir eine langwierige Knieverletzung zum Verhängnis geworden, Fußball auf dem Topniveau weiterhin nachzugehen. Dieses Kapitel hat nun mehr sein Ende gefunden. Auf mich wartet jetzt eine spannende Zeit! Dieser gehe ich freudig entgegen um mich neben dem Leistungssport neu zu orientieren und der Zukunft ein neues Kapitel zu geben. DANKE für dieses wundervolle Kapitel! Ich werde weitblickend und offen weiterziehen und mein Buch vollenden. A decision made with tears but also joy. After 14 years of competitive sport, which was very formative for me, a prolonged knee injury means I‘m unable to continue playing top-level football. This chapter has now ended. Now there are exciting times ahead for me. My new chapter has already begun. THANKS to everyone for this wonderful chapter! I will continue to move forward and complete my book.