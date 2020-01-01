Arsenal v Chelsea

'Arsenal's Boxing Day gift' - Nigerians react to Chelsea showing

Mikel Arteta's men ended a seven-game winless run in the Premier League with an emphatic win at home

Football enthusiasts in Nigeria have taken to social media to celebrate Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Chelsea in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka propelled the hosts to a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium, which ended their seven-game winless streak in the English top flight.

Arsenal's triumph over Frank Lampard's men was their first league win since November 1 when they defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

    The result has generated considerable reaction among supporters in the Gunners-man West African country, with Nigerian fans describing the triumph as a 'good Boxing Day present' for Arsenal fans.

    Despite the victory, the Gunners are still 14th in the Premier League table, sitting eight points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

