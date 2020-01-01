Arsenal youngsters Smith Rowe and John-Jules leave on loan

The teenagers will depart north London in search of first-team minutes at Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City respectively

Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules have departed the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Smith Rowe has joined Championship side , while John-Jules will link up with League One outfit Lincoln City.

As Goal reported on Thursday, the Gunners are eager to see the teenagers experience more first-team action, with John-Jules set to play senior football for the first time.

Additionally, the Gunners expect Eddie Nketiah to also leave on loan in the coming days, after the 20-year-old forward spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan with .

Nketiah will likely return to the Championship, as he is in talks with , and .

John-Jules, 18, has impressed with the Gunners youth sides this term, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

The Under-19s striker, who signed a new long-term contract in the summer, has been on the bench multiple times for the senior side, most recently for Arsenal's match against Leeds this week.

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, heads to Championship side Huddersfield after making eight total appearances for Arsenal's senior side in 2019-20.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with side , but injuries restricted him to just three appearances.

“We’re delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the club today, as it’s the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November," Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley told the club's official website.

“Emile is a player that we know well. We’ve got some good relationships with the club and we’re very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.

“Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Smith Rowe has represented England at the U16, U18, U19 and the U20 level.

Arsenal, who currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table, will face in league action on Saturday at Selhurst Park.