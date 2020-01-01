‘Arsenal won’t sell Tierney, he’s an exciting talent’ – Parlour not convinced by Leicester transfer talk

The former Gunners ace has seen it suggested that a Scottish full-back could be reunited with ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium

Kieran Tierney may have sparked talk of a reunion being put in place with former manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, but Ray Parlour cannot see Arsenal agreeing to part with “a very exciting player”.

The Gunners only moved to snap up a highly-rated international during the summer of 2019.

Tierney had seen a move to mooted for some time, with the decision finally taken to head for north London as he severed emotional ties with his boyhood club in Glasgow.

Injury struggles have marred the 23-year-old’s debut campaign in the Premier League, with only 11 appearances taken in across all competitions.

With Mikel Arteta now looking to put his own stamp on the Arsenal squad, it has been suggested that Tierney could be allowed to make another fresh start elsewhere.

Leicester are facing the threat of losing a left-back of their own, amid much talk of Chelsea lodging a bid for Ben Chilwell, and Rodgers is said to be turning his attention back towards Tierney.

Reports claim that Arsenal could recoup their £25 million ($32m) outlay if doing a deal with the Foxes, but Parlour doubts the Gunners will enter into any discussions.

He told talkSPORT of the surprising transfer talk: “Well, he would be playing football next season if he did move to Leicester, but I’d be amazed if Arsenal let him go.

“What I’ve seen of him when he’s played, he looks a very exciting player.

“His age as well will come into it; he’s only a young lad.

“I would definitely keep him, and once he’s fit give him a run in the team and have a look at him properly.”

Tierney has previously admitted that being stuck on the sidelines at Arsenal has presented the toughest challenge of his career to date.

He has said: “The night at West Ham away was a hard night for me. I knew I had dislocated my shoulder in the first 10, 15 minutes and straight away you know what you've done.

“Then another 10 minutes, I did the same kind of thing. I landed differently. It was a set piece and my arm just went into a position that wasn't comfortable at all and dislocated.

“It was heartbreaking because in my head I knew I needed an operation. Three times in 30 minutes, nobody's shoulder should be going like that.

“So in my head, I was like 'that's me out for another few months'. You know that and you know the devastation straight away. You can see it on my face.

“Being injured at the start of my Arsenal career was hard. Mentally, it was probably the toughest time of my life.”