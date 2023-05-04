Arsenal vs Manchester United: Tickets, prices & pre-season friendly guide

Manchester United will face Arsenal as part of their 2023-24 pre-season preparations - here's how to see it live.

Arsenal will take on Manchester United in a friendly match as part of their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The two Premier League teams will meet each other in the United States for the first time.

Erik ten Hag has already won his first trophy as Red Devils boss by beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and his team will be eyeing bigger and better achievements next season.

Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job with Arsenal in the 2022-23 season, especially in the Premier League. Fans of the Gunners have plenty to be excited about ahead of the 2023-24 season as well.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the Arsenal vs Man Utd pre-season game, how much it will cost, when it is, where and more.

When is Arsenal vs Man Utd? Date & kick-off time

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: TBD Venue: MetLife Stadium

The pre-season friendly game between Arsenal and Manchester United will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prices & where to buy

Tickets to the game between Arsenal and Manchester United can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Fans looking to attend the pre-season game between Arsenal and Manchester United can purchase the least-expensive seats for $131 / £104.97. The majority of tickets are priced at $256 (£205.02), but if fans wish to be seated closest to the action, then those seats are priced at $1,506 (£1206.07).

Where is Arsenal vs Man Utd being played?

Manchester United's pre-season game against Arsenal will be played at the MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands Sports Complex, East Rutherford, New Jersey - close to New York City.

With a capacity of 82,500 seats, the MetLife Stadium is home to the National Football League (NFL) teams New York Giants and New York Jets. This stadium held the title of the most expensive stadium built in the United States at the time of its completion.

Hotels, accommodation & where to stay near MetLife Stadium

If you are travelling to watch the game, you can check out the best places to stay around the MetLife Stadium in the US using the interactive map below.

Will Arsenal vs Man Utd be on TV?

A broadcaster for the game has not yet been announced, so it is not clear which TV channel it will be available to watch on. Watch this space for the latest updates about the TV and streaming schedule and information for Arsenal vs Man Utd.

