Arsenal left-back Tierney to miss Manchester City match after Scotland team-mate's positive Covid-19 test

The 23-year-old will miss all three of his country's upcoming fixtures in addition to the Gunners' Premier League clash against Pep Guardiola's men

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been forced to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, Tierney will be forced out of Scotland's three upcoming matches, as well as Arsenal's Premier League encounter against on October 17.

The Scottish FA confirmed on Wednesday that Armstrong had returned a positive test after originally testing negative upon arrival on Monday.

The midfielder will self-isolate for 10 days while Tierney, Ryan Christie and two Scotland staff members will self-isolate for 14 days after being confirmed as close contacts with Armstrong.

“While this is obviously disappointing news the most important thing is the health and safety of the individuals involved and the wider group," Scotland head coach Steve Clarke told the Scottish FA website.

“As soon as we were informed of the positive test, the Chief Medical Consultant immediately contacted the Scottish Government’s clinical adviser, who in turn alerted the local Health Protection Team.

“We have informed the respective clubs from whom we have borrowed the players and backroom staff and we now have to prepare for a huge match ahead tomorrow.”

Scotland will be without Armstrong, Tierney and Christie for Thursday's Euro 2021 qualifier against Israel as well as matches against Slovakia on Sunday and the next Wednesday.

midfielder Christie will be forced to sit out the Old Firm clash with on October 17, while Armstrong could miss Southampton's match against on the same day.

Tierney has started three of Arsenal's four Premier League matches in 2020-21 as the Gunners have started the season with nine points from those four games.

“We were made aware of the positive test this morning and I reiterate Steve’s view that the health and safety of those involved is paramount," Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell added.

"We will maintain constant dialogue with Dr John MacLean to ensure that those who are required to self-isolate are given the full support of the Scottish FA in conjunction with their clubs.

“Equally, the protocols and procedures in place are designed to ensure that the remaining members of the squad – who have all returned two rounds of negative tests – can continue to prepare for the forthcoming matches in a safe and secure environment.”