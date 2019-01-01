Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham
Arsenal have the chance of bouncing back from their devastating 5-1 loss away at Anfield when they host relegation-threatened Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.
After a promising start to the season under new coach Unai Emery, the Gunners have managed to register just two wins in their last five Premier League fixtures, losing two, with their last defeat the shell-shocking loss to the table-topping Reds on Saturday evening.
The north London side sit five points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last remaining Champions League spot, and are now positioned just three points above a rejuvenated Manchester United side.
Arsenal Injuries
Hector Bellerin (calf), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Rob Holding (knee), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (broken metatarsal) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.
Ex-Germany international Mesut Ozil could also be ruled out for Tuesday's game after missing the defeat to Liverpool with a knee injury alongside uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.
It is in his defensive options where Emery's worries will lie, however, with Nacho Monreal having a slim chance of returning to the side after a long injury layoff, and though the Gunners were bolstered by Shkodran Mustafi's return at Anfield, he was forced off the pitch at half-time and replaced by Laurent Koscielny.
Arsenal Suspensions
Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.
Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up
The Gunners boss could be tempted to shake up his XI entirely following the 5-1 loss at Liverpool.
Alexandre Lacazette is likely to be given a starting berth after he was excluded from the starting XI at Anfield, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi keeping their places – despite reports circulating about the Wales international's departure from the Emirates.
Koscielny is expected to slot into the backline once again as part of a make-do defence that is still suffering from injuries.
Fulham Team News
Fulham will be without Calum Chambers, who is on loan at Craven Cottage for the season and is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Alfie Mawson is an injury doubt after being substituted at half-time against Huddersfield with a knee injury.
Andre-Frank Zambo is also unlikely to feature after missing the win against the Terriers entirely.
TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time
The game will not be shown live in the UK when it kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET), but will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBCSN and livestreamed on NBC Sports Live.
Best Opta Match Facts
- Arsenal have never previously lost at home to Fulham in any competition, winning 23 and drawing five of their 28 home matches against the Cottagers prior to this match.
- Fulham’s only league victory over Arsenal in their last 12 such encounters was in January 2012 (W1 D4 L7), a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage under Martin Jol.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 22 home league matches against newly promoted opposition (W19 D3) since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in November 2010.
- Arsenal have won all five of their home Premier League games on New Year’s Day – their last top-flight defeat at home on that day came in 1985 against Spurs at Highbury.
- Since losing to Watford in January 2017, Arsenal have won 25 of their 26 home Premier League matches against non-‘big six’ sides, drawing the other against Wolves.
- Arsenal conceded 14 league goals during December 2018 – their most in a calendar month since April 1979 (15 conceded).