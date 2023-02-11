Arsenal show support for GayGooners & LGBTQ+ fans with 'love is love' banners outside Emirates Stadium ahead of Brentford game

- GayGooners was formed 10 years ago this month
- It was the first LGBTQ+ supporters club in British football
- February is LGBTQ+ History Month
WHAT HAPPENED? Rainbow coloured billboards have been put around Emirates Stadium ahead of the game, which proudly show off the message 'love is love'.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The matchday programme also features a double page spread, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the launch of GayGooners, which has grown into the largest LGBTQ+ supporters group in the world.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Brentford on Saturday afternoon looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.
Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.