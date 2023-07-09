USMNT & Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun back on RB Leipzig's transfer radar

RB Leipzig eyes Arsenal's Folarin Balogun yet again as a potential transfer target, offering an alternative to Lois Openda.

Balogun back on RB Leipzig's radar

Alternative option to Lois Openda

Cheaper transfer option for the German club

WHAT HAPPENED: Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal striker seeking an exit from the club, has attracted interest from RB Leipzig. The German club has identified Balogun as a potential transfer target, considering him as an alternative option following their unsuccessful bid for Lois Openda from RC Lens. Leipzig had their offer for Openda rejected, leading them to explore Balogun as a potentially more affordable option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Folarin Balogun's desire for regular playing time has prompted him to explore other opportunities away from Arsenal. RB Leipzig's interest in the young striker suggests that they see potential in his abilities and view him as a suitable addition to their squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT: The potential transfer of Balogun to RB Leipzig is still subject to various factors, including Leipzig's pursuit of other targets such as Lois Openda. Should Leipzig fail to secure Openda's signature, the coming weeks will reveal whether RB Leipzig's interest in Balogun materializes into a concrete transfer agreement, providing the young striker with a fresh opportunity to showcase his talents in a new environment.