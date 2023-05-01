Arsenal allow starlet Charlie Patino to make permanent exit in the summer as he goes in search of regular first-team football

Charlie Patino will be allowed to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the teenager eager for regular minutes.

Patino has spent season on loan at Blackpool

Teenager has impressed in midfield

Now set for summer exit from Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Charlie Patino is set to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer, GOAL can confirm. The 19-year-old midfielder is one of the most highly-rated talents at the north London club and is currently on loan with Championship side Blackpool, where he has enjoyed an impressive debut season in senior football. Arsenal took up an option to extend Patino’s contract until 2025 earlier in this year as his former deal was set to expire in the summer. But that decision was to protect their investment more than anything else, with the Gunners keen not to lose the prodigious young talent on a free.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Further talks over Patino’s long-term future have taken place during the past couple of weeks and all parties have agreed that the Hale End academy product will be allowed to move on, should a suitable deal arise. After enjoying such a breakthrough campaign with Blackpool this season, Patino wants to continue to play regular first-team football next season, but that is something Arsenal are unable to guarantee him at this stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is an acceptance that the Gunners will spend big money adding to their midfield options this summer as they look to build a squad capable of competing not just in the Premier League, but also in the Champions League. That would further limit Patino's opportunities at the club, which is why it has been agreed that he can move on to continue his development elsewhere. The 19-year-old is already attracting strong interest, both from clubs in England and abroad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Patino is set to play his final game for Blackpool on Monday against Norwich City in the Championship. The Seasiders have already been relegated to League One.