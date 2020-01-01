Arsenal star Ozil given permission to travel to Turkey after being excluded from FA Cup squad

The German midfielder will not travel to Wembley with the rest of Mikel Arteta's squad this weekend

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is unavailable for Saturday's final showdown against after taking in a trip to this week.

Goal has learned that Ozil was granted permission to travel to Turkey after being told he would not be included in Mikel Arteta's final squad for the Wembley showpiece.

The 31-year-old has spent the last few days abroad, and with only 10 non-playing club members allowed to attend the final, the Gunners have approved his absence.

More teams

Ozil hasn't seen a single minute of action for Arsenal since the resumption of English football in June, and speculation over his future at the club is raging now that the summer transfer window is open.

The ex- international, who only has one year left to run on his current contract, has been heavily linked with in recent weeks, with a number of clubs also reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Arteta attempted to play down Ozil's continued omission from his plans at the start of the month, telling a press conference: "Sometimes we have to try to fit the players we have available in the right moments in the right positions to perform and be comfortable on the pitch to do what we require them to do.

"There's always a place for a player of his [Ozil's] quality."

The midfielder has since declared himself "ready" to play via social media, but the Arsenal boss has refused to alter his stance on an enigmatic figure.

Club legend Charlie Nicholas weighed in on Ozil's current plight earlier this week, insisting he will likely be waiting for the right offer so that he can get his career back on track away from the Emirates.

"Ozil has made so much money and he will be bored," Nicolas told Sky Sports. "He will be frustrated and fed up, and when he gets the right deal he will eventually move on.

"He won't be sitting around with his little umbrella in the sunshine for much longer as it's a habit of life! He wants to go and play."

Ozil has featured in 254 matches for Arsenal since joining the club from in 2013, contributing 44 goals and 77 assists to their cause in all competitions.

Article continues below

He has picked up three FA Cup winners' medals during that period, but has often been singled out for criticism over a perceived lack of commitment.