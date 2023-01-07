Arsenal sign Kathrine Kuhl from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on permanent deal

Arsenal have announced the signing of FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Kathrine Kuhl on a permanent deal, who will join up with the squad next week.

Kuhl arrives from Danish side Nordsjaelland

Boasts 21 caps for Denmark

Important acquisition given Mead, Miedema absences

WHAT HAPPENED? Kuhl signs after three seasons in Denmark's Elitedivisionen and having made 12 appearances for Nordsjaelland already this campaign, in which time she has scored two goals and provided four assists from midfield. The 19-year-old made her international debut for Denmark in April 2021 and has since earned 21 caps for her country, including appearances at the 2021 UEFA Women’s European Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal reportedly beat title contenders Chelsea to Kuhl's signature, who represents a significant acquisition given the long-term absences of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who are both out with ACL injuries. The Denmark international joins Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Victoria Pelova in signing for the Gunners, as Jonas Eidevall's side look to keep chase with Chelsea at the top of the pack.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Big things have been expected of Kuhl for some time. Back at the beginning of 2022 she ranked seventh in NXGN - GOAL's list of the best teenagers in world football.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I'm very excited and am looking forward to playing for Arsenal," Kuhl said. "It's a big step for me. I feel like there are so many great things around the club; all the fans and the community, it's like a sisterhood in some way. So, I'm looking forward to being a part of that.”

“Kathrine is one of the brightest talents in Europe so we’re delighted to have brought her to Arsenal,” Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added. “She will bring added creativity to our midfield and I’m sure she will benefit from working closely with some of our experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with her here at Arsenal moving forward.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal return to WSL action on January 15 with a blockbuster fixture against champions and current leaders Chelsea. Eidevall's side know a win will take them level on points with the Blues, with both sides having lost just one game so far this campaign.