'Arsenal need a strong hand to bring glory days back' - Kanu not convinced Arteta is the right choice

The former Gunners striker has suggested that a more experienced figure, rather than a managerial rookie, is required at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal need “a strong hand to bring back the glorious days”, says Kanu, with the former Gunners striker not convinced that Mikel Arteta is the right choice to fill a demanding role.

As reported by Goal, Arteta is set to be announced as the new Gunners head coach within the next 24 hours.

Arteta is a former Arsenal captain and knows all about the demands and pressure of life at a north London giant.

He is, however, a managerial rookie, with his coaching teeth having been cut alongside Pep Guardiola at .

Kanu has suggested that the Gunners should have sought out a more proven performer.

They find themselves stuck in a serious rut at the moment, with only one win taken from their last 12 games in all competitions, and a big rebuilding job needs to be undertaken.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta, who will need time in which to get things right, is the right man for that project.

On the approach he would have taken to a search for a new boss, Kanu told the News Agency of : “The recent poor performances of Arsenal can improve with experienced management.

“I know every fan is disappointed with the games the club has been playing of late. This is not the same Arsenal people used to know. But, all the same, we can still turn it around.

“We have a new interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg, but things are not really going well for him. When you have players, they should always tell themselves the truth.

“The players alone cannot be blamed, but the entire management also. But it is clear that Arsenal are not where they are supposed to be, they have to change a lot of things and ensure that they return to the basics.

“We need a strong hand to bring back the glorious days of Arsenal.”

Ljungberg has been unable to get the Gunners back on track after taking the reins on a caretaker basis.

He will still be at the helm for a Premier League meeting with Everton on Saturday, however, as Arsenal hope to have Arteta watching on from the stands.