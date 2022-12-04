'I needed it' - Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson admits she required break from football as she 'wasn't in the best place'

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has suggested her two month break due to injury was needed as she "wasn't in the best place" beforehand.

Williamson missed two months with injury

Claimed it was a 'needed' break

Made 22-minute appearance on return

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson made her return for Arsenal on Saturday night after a two month injury lay-off, playing 22 minutes in the Gunners' WSL victory against Everton. The break came after a spectacular summer where the Lionesses won the European Championships, with Williamson captaining them and playing every minute.

WHAT SHE SAID: "I think I needed it," Williamson said about the break after the game. "I wasn’t in the best place so I’ve used this time. I said I had to get something out of this; I’m injured, I can’t play so I’ve used it to my advantage as best I can and got myself back on track."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson is a vital cog for Arsenal as was seen when she was sidelined last season. The Gunners fell to two surprising defeats without her in the side, but have coped better this time, winning six of the eight matches Williamson missed - with Steph Catley and Lotte Wubben-Moy deputising.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? Arsenal face Juventus in the Champions League on December 7, before a trip to Aston Villa on December 11. The currently sit third in the WSL having played a game less than leaders Manchester United, but are top of their Champions League group currently.